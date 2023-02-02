Jackson State announces 2023 football schedule

The Jackson State Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features nine games against conference opponents.

Jackson State opens their 2023 schedule in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The game will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The following week on Sunday, Sept. 3, Jackson State will take on Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game also marks the beginning of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play for JSU.

Next, Jackson State travels to take on fellow SWAC member Southern on Sept. 9, but the game will be a non-conference matchup and will not count in the conference standings. The Tigers will wrap up non-conference action the following week on Sept. 16 when they travel to face Texas State.

The remainder of Jackson State’s schedule in 2023 is all SWAC competition. SWAC foes scheduled to visit Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., this season include Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23, Alabama State on Oct. 14 (Homecoming), Texas Southern on Nov. 4, and Alcorn State on Nov. 18.

Remaining SWAC road contests for Jackson State include Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 21 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 28. The Tigers will also face Alabama A&M on Oct. 7 in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Below is Jackson State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Jackson State Football Schedule

08/26 – SC State (in Atlanta)

09/03 – Florida A&M* (in Miami)

09/09 – Southern

09/16 – Texas State

09/23 – Bethune-Cookman*

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Alabama A&M* (Mobile, AL)

10/14 – Alabama State*

10/21 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/28 – Arkansas Pine Bluff*

11/04 – Texas Southern*

11/11 – OFF

11/18 – Alcorn State*

* SWAC contest.

Jackson State finished the 2022 season 12-1 overall and 8-0 in SWAC action. It was the final season under head coach Deion Sanders, who left to take over the Colorado Buffaloes program. T.C. Taylor, who coached wide receivers in 2023, will lead JSU in 2023.