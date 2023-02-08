Jackrabbits add Western Oregon, complete 2023 football schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have added the Western Oregon Wolves to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

South Dakota State will host Western Oregon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and will mark the their third meeting on the gridiron.

Western Oregon is a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) in Division II. The Wolves finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 5-4 in GNAC play.

In other non-conference action in 2023, South Dakota State will host the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Brookings and will face the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

The announcement of South Dakota State’s game against Western Oregon completes their 2023 football schedule. The Jackrabbits open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Sept. 30 at home against North Dakota.

Other MVFC foes scheduled to visit Brookings in 2023 include Northern Iowa on Oct. 14, North Dakota State on Nov. 4, and Missouri State on Nov. 18.

South Dakota State will travel to take on MVFC foes Illinois State on Oct. 7, Southern Illinois on Oct. 21, South Dakota on Oct. 28, and Youngstown State on Nov. 11.

Below is South Dakota State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 South Dakota State Football Schedule

09/02 – Western Oregon

09/09 – Montana State

09/16 – Drake (in Minneapolis)

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – North Dakota

10/07 – at Illinois State

10/14 – Northern Iowa

10/21 – at Southern Illinois

10/28 – at South Dakota

11/04 – North Dakota State

11/10 – at Youngstown State

11/18 – Missouri State

* MVFC contest.

South Dakota State won the Division I Football Championship last season after defeating North Dakota State 45-21. After 26 seasons as the head man, John Stiegelmeier retired following the championship win. He was replaced as head coach by defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers.