Ivy League announces 2024 football TV schedule on ESPN

The Ivy League has announced their 2024 football TV schedule, which includes six games on the ESPN linear networks.

The Ivy League on ESPN schedule kicks off on Friday, Oct. 11 with the Harvard Crimson traveling to face the Cornell Big Red. The game, which was moved up one day from Saturday, Oct. 12, will be televised live by ESPNU at 6:00pm ET.

Four additional Ivy League contests in 2024 have been moved to Fridays for television — Brown at Princeton (Friday, Oct. 18), Yale at Penn (Friday, Oct. 25), Yale at Columbia (Friday, Nov. 1), and Dartmouth at Princeton (Friday, Nov. 8). All four contests will be televised by ESPNU.

Ivy League action on ESPN will conclude with the 140th Playing of the Game, which features Harvard hosting Yale on Saturday, Nov. 23. The kickoff time and network will be announced at a later date.

This will mark the sixth consecutive season that all eight Ivy League programs will make at least one appearance on a linear ESPN network.

As part of the Ivy League’s agreement with ESPN, all remaining home football games will stream live on ESPN+, while select games will also air on regional sports networks. All kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 Ivy League Football TV Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 11

Harvard at Cornell – 6pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 18

Brown at Princeton – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 25

Yale at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 1

Yale at Columbia – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 8

Dartmouth at Princeton – 6pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 23

Yale at Harvard – TBD

