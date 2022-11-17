Iowa-Iowa State extend Cy-Hawk Series football game through 2027

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones have extended their Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season, the two schools announced on Thursday.

According to the release from the University of Iowa, the two teams will meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2026 and at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 11, 2027.

Below are future dates for the Iowa-Iowa State series. All five scheduled games will be played during Week 2 of each season:

Sept. 9, 2023 – at Iowa State

Sept. 7, 2024 – at Iowa

Sept. 6, 2025 – at Iowa State

Sept. 12, 2026 – at Iowa

Sept. 11, 2027 – at Iowa State

The Iowa-Iowa State series began in 1894 and was played each season from 1977 through 2019. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the game was not able to be played in 2020.

Iowa State won the most recent contest, 10-7, which was played earlier this season in Iowa City. That stopped a six game Iowa winning streak, but the Hawkeyes still lead the overall series 46-23.

Iowa is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten action so far this season. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday and the game will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.

Iowa State is currently 4-6 overall and owns a lackluster 1-6 record in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones have a home tilt slated for Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, which will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on FS1.

