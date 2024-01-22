Indiana State announces revised 2024 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have revised their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Monday.

Indiana State was previously scheduled to open the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at the Eastern Illinois Panthers and Purdue Boilermakers, but the dates of those two games have been swapped. The Sycamores will now open at Purdue on Saturday, Aug. 31 before traveling to face Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Indiana State’s other two non-conference games in 2024 will both be played at home inside Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind. The Sycamores will host the Dayton Flyers on Sept. 14 and the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 28.

Indiana State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road at Youngstown State on Oct. 5. Other conference road contests include Missouri State on Oct. 19, South Dakota on Nov. 9, and Northern Iowa on Nov. 23.

MVFC teams slated to visit Terre Haute in 2024 include Murray State on Oct. 12, Southern Illinois on Oct. 26, North Dakota on Nov. 2, and Illinois State on Nov. 16.

Below is Indiana State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Indiana State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Purdue

09/7 – at Eastern Illinois

09/14 – Dayton

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – Houston Christian

10/5 – at Youngstown State*

10/12 – Murray State*

10/19 – at Missouri State*

10/26 – Southern Illinois*

11/2 – North Dakota*

11/9 – at South Dakota*

11/16 – Illinois State*

11/24 – at Northern Iowa*

* MVFC contest.

Indiana State finished the 2023 season 1-10 overall and 1-7 in MVFC action. The Sycamores are entering their seventh season under head coach Curt Mallory, who has a 20-47 overall record at the school.