Indiana State announces 2023 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features game at Indiana and Ball State.

“We’re looking forward to another strong schedule and cannot wait to get back on the field,” Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory said. “We’re already hitting the weights hard this spring and getting ready for a challenging offseason to get ready for the upcoming year.”

Indiana State opens the 2023 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning at home at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Sycamores then travel for back-to-back in-state road contests against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 16.

After an open date, Indiana State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against Murray State on Sept. 30. The Sycamores will also travel to face Illinois State on Oct. 14, North Dakota on Oct. 28, and Southern Illinois on Nov. 18.

MVFC foes traveling to face Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in 2023 include Northern Iowa on Oct. 7, South Dakota on Oct. 21, Youngstown State on Nov. 4, and Western Illinois on Nov. 11.

Below is Indiana State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Indiana State Football Schedule

08/31 – Eastern Illinois

09/09 – at Indiana

09/16 – at Ball State

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Murray State*

10/07 – Northern Iowa*

10/14 – at Illinois State*

10/21 – South Dakota*

10/28 – at North Dakota*

11/04 – Youngstown State*

11/10 – Western Illinois*

11/18 – at Southern Illinois*

* MVFC contest.

Indiana State finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in MVFC action. Head coach Curt Mallory, who is entering his seventh season at Indiana State, has an overall record of 19-37 (12-28 MVFC).