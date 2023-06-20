Indiana State adds Dayton to 2024 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have added the Dayton Flyers to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the University of Dayton was obtained from Indiana State University via a state public records request.

Indiana State will host Dayton at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Sycamores will pay the Flyers a $70,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract. In addition, Indiana State will provide buses and a post-game meal.

Indiana State and Dayton have met three times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1975. The Sycamores won the initial contest 46-14, but the Flyers claimed the next two, winning 20-14 in 1976 and 42-35 in 2019. All three games in the series were played in Terre Haute.

With the addition of Dayton, Indiana State has completed their non-conference schedule in 2024. The Sycamores will open the season with back-to-back games on the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Aug. 31 and the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 7. The Sycamores will also host the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 28.

Indiana State is the first known non-conference opponent for Dayton for the 2024 season.

