Indiana adds Ball State to 2026 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Ball State Cardinals to their 2026 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Indiana will host Ball State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will be the eleventh between the schools, with Indiana on a three-game win streak in the series. The schools most recently played in 2019, with the Hoosiers securing a 34-24 decision.

With Ball State joining the 2026 slate, Indiana now has three announced non-conference opponents in 2026. The 2026 season includes a home contest against the Colorado State Rams (Sept. 5) and a trip to UConn (Sept. 26).

Ball State has now completed its 2026 non-league docket. The Cardinals kick off the campaign with a trip to Ohio State (Sept. 5) before the Indiana tilt. A third-consecutive road game takes place at Western Kentucky (Sept. 19), with a home contest against Liberty closing out the non-conference schedule on Oct. 3.

Football Schedules