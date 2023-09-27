Illinois State announces 2024 football schedule

The Illinois State Redbirds have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Illinois State opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Aug. 31. The following week on Sept. 7, the Redbirds open their home schedule at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Redbirds then host the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 14 before traveling to take on the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 21, which wraps up the non-conference portion of their 2024 schedule.

Illinois State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against North Dakota State on Sept. 28. Other MVFC foes scheduled to visit Hancock Stadium include Missouri State on Oct. 12, Youngstown State on Nov. 2, and North Dakota on Nov. 23.

Illinois State will travel to take on Southern Illinois on Oct. 5, Murray State on Oct. 19, Northern Iowa on Nov. 9, and Indiana State on Nov. 16.

Below is Illinois State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Illinois State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Iowa

09/07 – Eastern Illinois

09/14 – Western Illinois

09/21 – at North Alabama

09/28 – North Dakota State*

10/05 – at Southern Illinois*

10/12 – Missouri State*

10/19 – at Murray State*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Youngstown State*

11/09 – at Northern Iowa*

11/16 – at Indiana State*

11/23 – North Dakota*

* MVFC contest.

Illinois State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in MVFC play this season. This is the 15th season for the Redbirds under head coach Brock Spack, who has led the Redbirds to five FCS Playoff appearances.