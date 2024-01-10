Howard, Morehouse to play in 2024 HBCU NY Classic

The Howard Bison and Morehouse Maroon Tigers will play in the 2024 HBCU NY Classic football contest, according to an official announcement.

Howard and Morehouse will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Halftime at the HBCU NY Classic will feature drumline performances and the battle of the bands between Howard’s “Showtime” and Morehouse’s “House of Funk” marching bands.

Howard, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and Morehouse, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in Division II, first met on the gridiron in 1923.

The two schools last met in the inaugural HBCU NY Classic back in 2022. Howard defeated Morehouse in that contest, 31-0. Last season’s HBCU NY Classic featured a matchup between Morehouse and the Albany State Golden Rams.

Although Howard’s 2024 football schedule has not yet been officially announced, four of its non-conference opponents are now set. The Bison are scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Other non-conference contests for Howard include a road trip to face the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 28 and a home tilt against the Tennessee State Tigers on Oct. 19 at William B. Greene Stadium in Washington, DC.

