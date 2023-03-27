Howard, Hampton to meet in 2023 Truth and Service Classic

The Howard Bison will host the Hampton Pirates in the 2023 Truth & Service Classic at Audi Field, according to Hampton’s official athletics website.

Howard will host Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Audi Field, the home stadium of D.C. United of Major League Soccer. The venue has a seating capacity of 20,000.

The matchup between Howard, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and Hampton, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), will mark the 98th meeting between the two schools. Hampton defeated Howard in their most recent matchup last season, 31-28, and now leads the overall series 55-41-1.

Last season, Howard hosted the Harvard Crimson in the Truth & Service Classic at Audi Field, which was the second college football matchup played at Audi Field. The first was Howard-Hampton in 2021.

“We are excited to see Howard students, faculty, staff and alumni show their Howard spirit at yet another historic football classic in this new setting,” said Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis when the inaugural game was announced two years ago. “I also want to extend my gratitude for our partners Events DC and Audi Field for their dedication and commitment to making this a successful event now and for years to come.”

The Truth & Service Classic will be the second neutral-site game for Hampton in 2023. The Pirates are slated to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Grambling State Tigers in the Brick City Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Football Schedules