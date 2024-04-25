Howard Bison announce 2024 football schedule

The Howard Bison have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features a game on the road against Rutgers.

Howard will play all seven of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Bison then host a new FCS member, the Mercyhurst Lakers, at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Next, the Bison play consecutive neutral-site contests. Howard will face the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in the HBCU NYC Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 14 followed by the Hampton Pirates in the Truth & Service Classic at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21.

For the third straight week, Howard will play away from its on-campus stadium when it visits the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 28. The Bison then enjoy an open date before wrapping up their non-conference slate with back-to-back home tilts against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Oct. 12, which was previously unannounced, and the Tennessee State Tigers on Oct. 19 for Homecoming.

Howard opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 on the road against Norfolk State. The Bison will also travel to face North Carolina Central on Nov. 16 and Morgan State on Nov. 23.

MEAC opponents scheduled to visit William H. Greene Stadium in 2024 include Delaware State on Nov. 2 and South Carolina State on Nov. 9.

Below is Howard’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Howard Football Schedule

08/31 – at Rutgers

09/07 – Mercyhurst

09/14 – Morehouse (in E. Rutherford, NJ)

09/21 – Hampton (at Audi Field)

09/28 – at Princeton

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Sacred Heart

10/19 – Tennessee State

10/26 – at Norfolk State*

11/02 – Delaware State*

11/09 – SC State*

11/16 – at NC Central*

11/23 – at Morgan State*

* MEAC contest.

Howard finished the 2023 season 4-1 in MEAC play (6-6 overall, which earned the Bison their second consecutive MEAC title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl.

“The outcome of last year’s Celebration Bowl was not what we desired, but it was clear in that game that our team can compete at a championship level,” Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis said, referring to the Bison’s 30-26 loss to Florida A&M last December. “Our goal is to repeat as MEAC Champs and have another chance to compete in – and win – the Celebration Bowl. Our 2024 schedule will give the team opportunities to see what they are made of while providing our fans the chance to see new teams and familiar foes.”