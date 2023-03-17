Howard Bison announce 2023 football schedule

The Howard Bison have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game on the road against Northwestern.

Howard will play all six of their non-conference games on the front half of their schedule, beginning on Friday, Sept. 1 on the road against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Bison then host back-to-back contests at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C., against the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 16.

After an open date, three consecutive road contests close out the non-conference portion of Howard’s 2023 slate. The Bison will visit Robert Morris on Sept. 30, Northwestern on Oct. 7, and Harvard on Oct. 14. The contest against Harvard was previously unannounced.

Howard opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 at home against Norfolk State. The Bison will also host North Carolina Central on Nov. 11 and Morgan State on Nov. 18.

Road MEAC opponents for Howard in 2023 include Delaware State on Oct. 28 and South Carolina State on Nov. 4.

Below is Howard’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Howard Football Schedule

09/01 – at Eastern Michigan

09/09 – Morehouse

09/16 – Hampton

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Robert Morris

10/07 – at Northwestern

10/14 – at Harvard

10/21 – Norfolk State*

10/28 – at Delaware State*

11/04 – at SC State*

11/11 – NC Central*

11/18 – Morgan State*

* MEAC contest.

Howard finished the 2022 season 4-1 in MEAC play (5-6 overall, which earned the Bison a share of the conference title with North Carolina Central.