Houston Christian, Northern Colorado schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The Houston Christian (HCU) Huskies and Northern Colorado (UNC) Bears have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, according to HCU’s official athletics website.

The series will open with Houston Christian hosting Northern Colorado at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Huskies will return the game against the Bears when they travel to Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo., two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, which will wrap up the two-game series.

Houston Christian and Northern Colorado first met on the gridiron in 2014, which was HCU’s first official season of football. The Bears defeated the Huskies 28-20 in that contest in Greeley, and then again the following season in Houston, 34-10.

The two schools played a second home-and-home series that began in 2021 with another UNC win in Houston, 54-13. HCU picked up their first victory in the series last season in Greeley, 46-34.

HCU competes in the Southland Conference, while Northern Colorado plays in the Big Sky Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

On Tuesday, we reported that HCU will travel to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 13, 2025. The Huskies will receive a $500,000 guarantee for the contest.

