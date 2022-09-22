Houston Baptist University announces name change, effective immediately

Houston Baptist University has announced a name change, effective immediately.

The new name of the school is Houston Christian University and the athletics teams will be referred to as HCU on first reference. The school nickname, the Huskies, and the school colors, orange and blue, will not change.

Below is a statement from the university on the name change:

After several years of research and the Board of Trustees’ prayerful review, the University desires to adopt a name that welcomes the many students enrolled who come from many different denominations of the Christian faith as well as those who claim no faith. As of September 21, 2022, Houston Baptist University will become Houston Christian University. Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes our student body and reflects the faculty, staff, alumni, and community we serve. The University’s Foundational documents clearly reveal that our convictions as an institution of higher learning have not and will not change. Our unwavering brand of traditional Christian higher education, rooted in a biblical worldview, is ever more critical in a fractured society in need of Gospel restoration. We are committed to being a distinctly Christian university and desire to welcome all Christians to benefit from our excellent academic programs. Houston Christian University will not conform to this world and will continue to boldly glorify God by molding the next generation of educated disciples to think critically and act biblically long after they graduate.

Houston Christian is currently a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Huskies kicked off their first season in football in 2013 as an FCS Independent before beginning play in the Southland in 2014.

HCU is 1-1 so far this season following a season-opening win at Northern Colorado, 46-34, and a loss at home to new FCS member Lindenwood, 21-20.

