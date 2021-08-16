Houston Baptist adds three opponents to future football schedules

The Houston Baptist Huskies have added three opponents to their future football schedules, according to their official athletics website.

Houston Baptist will travel to take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., on Sept. 6, 2025. In their first and only meeting on the gridiron in 2020, the Huskies defeated the Colonels 33-30 in Richmond.

A former Southland Conference foe, the Lamar Cardinals, will play a home-and-home series with Houston Baptist in 2026 and 2027. The series will begin with the Huskies hosting the Cardinals at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 5, 2026. The series will conclude the following season with Houston Baptist traveling to face Lamar at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 4, 2027.

Houston Baptist is 2-4 all-time against Lamar. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Huskies defeated the Cardinals 31-26 in Houston.

The third and final future opponent added for Houston Baptist are the UTEP Miners of Conference USA. The Huskies will travel to face the Miners at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027.

UTEP defeated Houston Baptist in their only two meetings on the gridiron — 42-10 in 2016 and 36-34 in 2019, both in El Paso.

Houston Baptist has also changed the date of their future matchup at the Rice Owls in 2026. The game has been pushed back four weeks from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10 that season.

