Holy Cross to play at Syracuse in 2024

The Holy Cross Crusaders will play at the Syracuse Orange as part of their 2024 football schedule, according to the official athletics website of Holy Cross.

Holy Cross will travel to take on Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The game will mark the 30th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Holy Cross, a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), last squared off with Syracuse on the gridiron on Sept. 28, 2019. The Orange won that contest 41-3 and now lead the overall series 24-5.

Syracuse now has three scheduled non-conference games for the 2024 season. The Orange are scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 31 against the Ohio Bobcats and will travel to face the Army Black Knights on Sept. 21.

Holy Cross will face a total of six non-conference opponents in 2024. The Crusaders are slated to host the New Hampshire Wildcats (Sept. 7) and Yale Bulldogs (Sept. 21) and will travel to play the Rhode Island Rams (Aug. 31), Bryant Bulldogs (Sept. 14), and Harvard Crimson (Oct. 19), in addition to visiting Syracuse.

