Holy Cross releases 2023, 2024 football schedules

The Holy Cross Crusaders have released their 2023 and 2024 football schedules via their official athletics website.

Holy Cross will open the 2023 season with a non-conference game at home at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass., against the Merrimack Warriors, which was previously unannounced. The Crusaders will then travel for back-to-back road trips against Boston College on Sept. 9 and Yale on Sept. 16.

Other non-conference opponents for Holy Cross in 2023 include Harvard at home on Sept. 30 (previously unannounced) and Army on the road on Nov. 11.

In Patriot League action in 2023, Holy Cross will host Colgate, Lafayette, and Georgetown and will travel to Bucknell, Fordham, and Lehigh.

Holy Cross will play six non-conference games as part of a 12-game schedule in 2024. Opponents slated to visit Fitton Field include New Hampshire (Sept. 7) and Yale (Sept. 21). The Crusaders will hit the road to face Rhode Island (Aug. 31), Bryant (Sept. 14), Syracuse (Sept. 28), and Harvard (Oct. 19).

Games against Bryant, Syracuse, and Harvard are new contests that were not previously announced.

The Crusaders’ conference slate in 2024 is similar to 2023, only with the sites switched. Holy Cross will host Fordham, Lehigh, and Bucknell and travel to Colgate, Lafayette, and Georgetown.

2023 Holy Cross Football Schedule

09/02 – Merrimack

09/09 – at Boston College

09/16 – at Yale

09/23 – Colgate*

09/30 – Harvard

10/07 – at Bucknell*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – Lafayette*

10/28 – at Fordham*

11/04 at Lehigh*

11/11 – at Army

11/18 – Georgetown*

2024 Holy Cross Football Schedule

08/31 – at Rhode Island

09/07 – New Hampshire

09/14 – at Bryant

09/21 – Yale

09/28 – at Syracuse

10/05 – at Colgate*

10/12 – Fordham*

10/19 – at Harvard

10/26 – at Lafayette*

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – Lehigh*

11/16 – Bucknell*

11/23 – at Georgetown*

* Patriot League contest.

