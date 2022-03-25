Holy Cross announces 2022 football schedule

The Holy Cross Crusaders have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Holy Cross is scheduled to open the 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference games on the road — at the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 3 and at the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The following week on Sept. 17, Holy Cross opens their home schedule at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass., with a non-conference contest against the Yale Bulldogs. Other non-conference opponents for Holy Cross in 2022 include the Harvard Crimson on the road on Oct. 1 and the Bryant Bulldogs at home on Nov. 12.

The Crusaders will open Patriot League action on the road on Sept. 24 against Colgate. Holy Cross will also travel to face Patriot League foes Lafayette on Oct. 22 and Georgetown on Nov. 19.

Patriot League opponents visiting Fitton Field in 2022 include Bucknell on Oct. 8, Fordham on Oct. 29, and Lehigh on Nov. 5.

Below is Holy Cross’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Holy Cross Football Schedule

09/03 – at Merrimack

09/10 – at Buffalo

09/17 – Yale

09/24 – at Colgate*

10/01 – at Harvard

10/08 – Bucknell*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Lafayette*

10/29 – Fordham*

11/05 – Lehigh*

11/12 – Bryant

11/19 – at Georgetown*

* Patriot League contest.

Holy Cross won their third consecutive Patriot League title last season after finishing undefeated in conference play at 6-0 (10-3 overall). After the Crusaders recorded their first-ever victory in the playoffs at home over Sacred Heart, they dropped a second-round contest on the road at Villanova.