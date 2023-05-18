HCU completes 2024 non-conference football schedule

The HCU Huskies have completed their 2024 non-conference football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

HCU is scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, SMU defeated HCU, then known as Houston Baptist University, 63-27 in Dallas in 2018.

The Huskies are scheduled to open their home slate at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 7 when they welcome the Tarleton State Texans. The two schools first met on the gridiron last season in Stephenville, Texas, with the Texans coming out on top, 49-7.

HCU remains at home the following weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14 when they host the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, which was previously unannounced. Louisiana Christian, formerly known as Louisiana College, is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The Huskies return to the road for back-to-back matchups which will close out their non-conference schedule in 2024. HCU is slated to visit the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Sept. 21 before making the trip to take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Sept. 28. The contest against Indiana State was previously unannounced.

