Harvard announces 2023 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have announced their 2023 football schedule, which will mark the 150th season of Harvard football.

Harvard opens the 2023 season with back-to-back home contests at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass., beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the St. Thomas Tommies. The following week on Sept. 23, the Crimson welcome the Brown Bears to open Ivy League action.

Up next is another non-conference contest as the Crimson will travel to face the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 30. Harvard returns home for their second Ivy League contest when they host the Cornell Big Red in Cambridge on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 14, Harvard closes out non-conference action at home against the Howard Bison.

The remainder of Harvard’s 2023 slate is all Ivy League contests — at Princeton on Oct. 21, vs. Dartmouth on Oct. 28, at Columbia on Nov. 4, vs. Penn on Nov. 11, and at Yale on Nov. 18 (139th playing of The Game).

Below is Harvard’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Harvard Football Schedule

09/16 – St. Thomas

09/23 – Brown*

09/30 – at Holy Cross

10/07 – Cornell*

10/14 – Howard

10/21 – at Princeton*

10/28 – Dartmouth*

11/04 – at Columbia*

11/11 – Penn*

11/18 – at Yale*

* Ivy League contest.

Harvard is entering their 30th season under head coach Tim Murphy. He has led the Crimson to nine Ivy League titles and has an overall record of 192-87 at the school.