Grambling State announces 2023 football schedule

The Grambling State Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at LSU and four neutral-site contests.

Grambling State opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Hampton at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The Tigers then travel to Baton Rouge, La., to battle the Tigers of LSU on Sept. 9.

On Sept. 16, Grambling State opens their home schedule at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La., against Florida Memorial, which was previously unannounced. This game will also conclude Grambling’s non-conference schedule in 2023.

Grambling State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action at home on Sept. 23 against Texas Southern. Other SWAC opponents scheduled to visit Eddie Robinson Stadium in 2023 include Alabama A&M on Oct. 14 and Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 28.

SWAC away opponents for Grambling State include Alcorn State on Oct. 7 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11. The Tigers will also play neutral-site games against SWAC foes Prairie View A&M in Dallas, Texas (Sept. 30; State Fair Classic), Alabama State in Mobile, Ala., (Nov. 4; Port City Classic), and Southern in New Orleans, La. (Nov. 25; 50th annual Bayou Classic).

Below is Grambling State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Grambling State Football Schedule

09/02 – Hampton (in Harrison, NJ)

09/09 – at LSU

09/16 – Florida Memorial

09/23 – Texas Southern*

09/30 – Prairie View A&M* (in Dallas, TX)

10/07 – at Alcorn State*

10/14 – Alabama A&M*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/04 – Alabama State* (in Mobile, AL)

11/11 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/18 – OFF

11/25 – Southern* (in New Orleans, LA)

* SWAC contest.

Grambling State finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC action. The Tigers have not had a winning season since they finished 6-5 overall in 2019 (4-3 SWAC).