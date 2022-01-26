Grambling State announces 2022 football schedule

The Grambling State Tigers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes three home games and 11 contests overall.

Grambling State opens their 2022 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. That contest is followed by neutral-site game against Northwestern State on Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

The Tigers then travel to take on the Jackson State Tigers on Sept. 17. Although JSU is a fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member, the game will be a non-conference contest.

Grambling State opens SWAC action the following week on the road against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 24. Next, the Tigers take on Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 1 before traveling to face Alabama A&M on Oct. 8.

The following week on Oct. 15, the Tigers open their three-game home slate against Florida A&M at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La. After an open date, Alcorn State visits on Oct. 29 and they are followed by Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 5.

Grambling closes out the 2022 regular-season with a game at Texas Southern on Nov. 12 and, after an open date, a trip to play Southern in the 49th Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Nov. 26.

Below is Grambling State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Grambling State Football Schedule

09/03 – at Arkansas State

09/10 – Northwestern State (in Shreveport)

09/17 – at Jackson State

09/24 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/01 – Prairie View A&M* (in Dallas)

10/08 – at Alabama A&M*

10/15 – Florida A&M*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – Alcorn State*

11/05 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/12 – at Texas Southern*

11/19 – OFF

11/26 – Southern* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Grambling State finished the 2021 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action. The 2022 season will be the first under new head coach Hue Jackson.