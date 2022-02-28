Georgia Southern adds South Carolina State to 2024 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the South Carolina State Bulldogs to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with South Carolina State University was obtained from Georgia Southern University via a state open records request.

Georgia Southern will host South Carolina State at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Eagles will pay the Bulldogs a $337,500 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia Southern and South Carolina State first met on the gridiron in 1985 and have played eight contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2018, the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 37-6 to extend their unbeaten record in the series to 8-0.

With the addition of South Carolina State, Georgia Southern has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home in Statesboro against the Boise State Broncos on Aug. 31.

Georgia Southern’s other two non-conference games in 2024 are both on the road. The Eagles are slated to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 21 and the BYU Cougars on Oct. 12.

