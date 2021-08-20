Georgia Southern adds Kennesaw State to 2025 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Kennesaw State Owls to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate athletic agreement with Kennesaw State University was obtained from Georgia Southern University.

Georgia Southern will host Kennesaw State at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on a date to be determined in 2025. The Eagles will pay the Owls a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State, located in Kennesaw, Ga., are separated by about 232 miles. The Eagles and Owls have never squared off on the gridiron.

With the addition of Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season. The Eagles are slated to open the season on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 30 and later host the Liberty Flames in Statesboro on Oct. 25.

Georgia Southern is the third non-conference opponent scheduled for Jacksonville State in 2025. The Owls are scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Sept. 20 and will also travel to play the Dixie State Trailblazers on Nov. 22.

