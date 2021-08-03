Georgia Southern adds Jacksonville State to 2026 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate athletic agreement with Jacksonville State University was obtained from Georgia Southern University.

Georgia Southern will host Jacksonville State at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Eagles will pay the Gamecocks a $335,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia Southern and Jacksonville State first met on the gridiron in 1992 and have played four times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2002, the Eagles defeated the Gamecocks 41-3 to improve their unbeaten record in the series to 4-0.

With the addition of Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern has tentatively completed their non-conference slate for the 2026 season. The Eagles are also scheduled to visit the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 12 and the Liberty Flames on Oct. 10 and will host the Houston Cougars on Sept. 26 that season.

Georgia Southern is the first known non-conference opponent scheduled for Jacksonville State in 2026.

