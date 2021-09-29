Georgia, NC State schedule home-and-home football series for 2033, 2034

The Georgia Bulldogs and the NC State Wolfpack have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2033 and 2034, the Athens Banner-Herald has reported.

In the first game of the series, Georgia will host NC State at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2033. The Bulldogs will travel to take on the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2034, which will conclude the series.

Georgia and NC State have met eight times previously on the gridiron, but not since a 31-12 Bulldogs victory on Sept. 29, 1973 in Athens. The overall series, which began in 1933, is currently led by Georgia, 6-1-1.

The two schools also met in the 1967 Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. The Wolfpack won that contest, 14-7. Of the other seven games in the series, six were played in Athens and one in Raleigh.

Georgia now has future non-conference games with Power Five opponents set for each season through 2034, in addition to their annual contest against in-state rival Georgia Tech. Opponents include Oregon, Oklahoma (depending on their move to the SEC), Clemson, UCLA, Florida State, Louisville, and Ohio State.

NC State’s future scheduled also feature several Power Five opponents, including Texas Tech, Notre Dame, BYU, Florida, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina.

