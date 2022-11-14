Georgia, LSU to play in SEC Championship

The 2022 SEC Football Championship Game is set with the Georgia Bulldogs facing the LSU Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (4pm ET, CBS).

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) clinched the East Division title with a 45-19 win at Mississippi State Saturday night. The Bulldogs will be making their second appearance in as many years. This is also Georgia’s fifth trip in six seasons and tenth overall.

LSU (8-1, 6-2 SEC) won the West Division title Saturday as well, riding the wave of a 13-10 victory at Arkansas. The Tigers will play in their seventh SEC Championship.

Georgia last faced LSU in the 2019 SEC Championship Game where the Bulldogs succumbed to the Tigers 37-10. LSU leads the overall series 18-13-1, but the two teams last met in the regular season in 2018.

