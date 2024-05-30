Georgia-Georgia Tech football game moved to Black Friday, per report

The SEC and other conferences are releasing early-season and other special date games this afternoon, and ahead of that some news about the Georgia-Georgia Tech game has leaked.

Per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the Georgia-Georgia Tech football game this season will be played on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 29) and will kickoff in primetime on ABC.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game this season is moving to Black Friday and in primetime on ABC, sources tell @YahooSports. Other SEC kick times are expected to be released later Thursday, many of them early-season games. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2024

The game, which is played annually and dubbed Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, is set for Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Georgia and Georgia Tech first met on the gridiron in 1893. The Bulldogs have won six consecutive contests over their in-state rival and now lead the overall series 71-39-5.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25, opens the season against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will be broadcast by ABC at noon ET.

Georgia Tech opens its 2024 campaign one week earlier in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Florida State Seminoles in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. ESPN will televise the matchup at noon ET from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

