Georgetown announces 2022 football schedule

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home dates.

Georgetown will open the 2022 season on the road. The Hoyas will venture to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to take on Marist of the Pioneer League (PFL) at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Hoyas will again grace their home surface at Cooper Field to lift the lid on Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Georgetown then travels to Monmouth, the newest member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), for a Sept. 17 date. Columbia will visit the nation’s capital for a non-league tilt to close September play.

The Hoyas will spend three of their four October dates on the road. Georgetown will do battle with three league foes on the road, beginning with Fordham (Oct. 1), and closing the month with back-to-back road trips to Colgate (Oct. 22) and Lafayette (Oct. 29). Penn will travel to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 8, marking the second Ivy League foe to battle the Hoyas.

St. Francis (Pa.) will represent Georgetown’s final non-league opponent of the year on Saturday, Nov. 5. The three-game road swing flips in November, with league combatants Bucknell (Nov. 12) and Holy Cross (Nov. 19) finalizing the Hoyas’ slate without their having to travel.

Below is Georgetown’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Georgetown Football Schedule

09/03 – at Marist

09/10 – Lehigh*

09/17 – at Monmouth

09/24 – Columbia

10/01 – at Fordham*

10/08 – Penn

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Colgate*

10/29 – at Lafayette*

11/05 – St. Francis

11/12 – Bucknell*

11/19 – Holy Cross*

* Patriot League contest.

Georgetown finished the fall 2021 season 2-8 overall, with a 1-5 mark in the Patriot League. The Hoyas are entering their eighth season under head coach Rob Sgarlata, who holds a 23-53 record (9-33 Patriot League) at the school.