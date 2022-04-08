Georgetown announces 2022 football schedule

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home dates.
Georgetown will open the 2022 season on the road. The Hoyas will venture to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to take on Marist of the Pioneer League (PFL) at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Hoyas will again grace their home surface at Cooper Field to lift the lid on Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Georgetown then travels to Monmouth, the newest member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), for a Sept. 17 date. Columbia will visit the nation’s capital for a non-league tilt to close September play.
The Hoyas will spend three of their four October dates on the road. Georgetown will do battle with three league foes on the road, beginning with Fordham (Oct. 1), and closing the month with back-to-back road trips to Colgate (Oct. 22) and Lafayette (Oct. 29). Penn will travel to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 8, marking the second Ivy League foe to battle the Hoyas.
St. Francis (Pa.) will represent Georgetown’s final non-league opponent of the year on Saturday, Nov. 5. The three-game road swing flips in November, with league combatants Bucknell (Nov. 12) and Holy Cross (Nov. 19) finalizing the Hoyas’ slate without their having to travel.
Below is Georgetown’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2022 Georgetown Football Schedule
- 09/03 – at Marist
- 09/10 – Lehigh*
- 09/17 – at Monmouth
- 09/24 – Columbia
- 10/01 – at Fordham*
- 10/08 – Penn
- 10/15 – OFF
- 10/22 – at Colgate*
- 10/29 – at Lafayette*
- 11/05 – St. Francis
- 11/12 – Bucknell*
- 11/19 – Holy Cross*
* Patriot League contest.
Georgetown finished the fall 2021 season 2-8 overall, with a 1-5 mark in the Patriot League. The Hoyas are entering their eighth season under head coach Rob Sgarlata, who holds a 23-53 record (9-33 Patriot League) at the school.
Georgetown is at a competitive disadvantage because they don’t offer scholarships while the other Patriot League football schools do. They can’t possibly be happy with this arrangement.
They should move to the Pioneer Football League soon, where they can compete with other non-scholarship FCS programs. They would be the PFL’s 12th member, which would allow them to divide into divisions at least for purposes of forming a schedule format, division standings not necessarily needing to be kept.
Georgetown DOES offer football scholarships (15 per year and up over the entire rooster just as the other league members do.) Whatever disadvantages may be present for the Hoyas’ athletic department, this is not one of them.
According to Wikipedia, Georgetown is still a non-scholarship program.