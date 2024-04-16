Gardner-Webb releases 2024 football schedule

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs have released their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Gardner-Webb opens the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at home at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., with a non-conference game against the Wofford Terriers.

The non-conference slate for Gardner-Webb continues with three consecutive road tilts, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the James Madison Dukes. GWU then visits the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 14 before wrapping up the non-conference portion of its 2024 slate against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Sept. 21.

Gardner-Webb kicks off Big South-OVC Football Association play at home on Sept. 28 against Tennessee Tech. Other Big South-OVC opponents scheduled to visit Boiling Springs in 2024 include Lindenwood on Oct. 19, Eastern Illinois on Nov. 9, and Tennessee State on Nov. 16.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will travel to face Big South-OVC opponents UT Martin on Oct. 5, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 26, Charleston Southern on Nov. 2, and Western Illinois on Nov. 23.

Below is Gardner-Webb’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

08/29 – Wofford

09/07 – at James Madison

09/14 – at Charlotte

09/21 – at Presbyterian

09/28 – Tennessee Tech*

10/05 – at UT Martin*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Lindenwood*

10/26 – at Southeast Missouri*

11/02 – at Charleston Southern*

11/09 – Eastern Illinois*

11/16 – Tennessee State*

11/23 – at Western Illinois*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Gardner-Webb won its second-consecutive conference championship last season and earned an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, but fell in a first-round matchup on the road against the Mercer Bears, 17-7, and finished the season 7-5 overall.