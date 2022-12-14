Gardner-Webb announces 2023 football schedule

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Gardner-Webb opens the 2023 season with a non-conference game on the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Sept. 2. GWU then opens their home slate at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., the following week on Sept. 9 with a non-conference matchup against Elon.

The non-conference slate for Gardner-Webb also includes games at East Carolina on Sept. 23, at Austin Peay on Oct. 14, and home against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 21. Matchups against Elon and Eastern Kentucky were previously unannounced.

Gardner-Webb’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Gardner-Webb will open Big South-OVC play on the road against Tennessee State on Sept. 16. Other road conference contests include Bryant on Nov. 4 and Tennessee Tech on Nov. 11.

Big South-OVC opponents scheduled to visit Boiling Springs in 2023 include Robert Morris on Oct. 7, UT Martin on Oct. 28, and Charleston Southern on Nov. 18.

Below is Gardner-Webb’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

09/02 – at Appalachian State

09/09 – Elon

09/16 – at Tennessee State*

09/23 – at East Carolina

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Robert Morris*

10/14 – at Austin Peay

10/21 – Eastern Kentucky

10/28 – UT Martin*

11/04 – at Bryant*

11/11 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/18 – Charleston Southern*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Gardner-Webb won the Big South championship last season after finishing with a 5-0 record (7-6 overall). The Runnin’ Bulldogs advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but lost in the second-round on the road against fifth-seed William & Mary, 54-14.