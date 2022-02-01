Furman announces 2022 football schedule

The Furman Paladins have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes a game at Clemson.

Furman opens the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference contest at home at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C., against the North Greenville Crusaders. This matchup was previously unannounced.

The Paladins then travel to take on the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 10 before opening Southern Conference (SoCon) action at ETSU on Sept. 17. A road game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Sept. 24, also previously unannounced, closes out the non-conference portion of their 2022 schedule.

Furman opens their home SoCon slate on Oct. 1 against Samford. The Paladins will also host Western Carolina (Oct. 15), Chattanooga (Oct. 29; Homecoming), and Wofford (Nov. 19).

In addition to the previously mentioned ETSU contest, road SoCon opponents for Furman in 2022 include The Citadel (Oct. 8), VMI (Oct. 22), and Mercer (Nov. 12).

Below is Furman’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Furman Football Schedule

09/01 – North Greenville

09/10 – at Clemson

09/17 – at ETSU*

09/24 – at Charleston Southern

10/01 – Samford*

10/08 – at The Citadel*

10/15 – Western Carolina*

10/22 – at VMI *

10/29 – Chattanooga*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – at Mercer*

11/19 – Wofford*

* SoCon contest.

Furman finished the fall 2021 season with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in SoCon play. The 2022 season will be the sixth for the Paladins under head coach Clay Hendrix.