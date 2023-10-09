Furman adds three opponents to future football schedules

The Furman Paladins have added three opponents to their future football schedules, the school has officially announced.

Furman will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that began with the Paladins defeating the Buccaneers, 24-19, at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston, S.C., during the 2022 season.

Furman and Charleston first met on the gridiron in 2019 and have only met twice. The Paladins lead the overall series 2-0.

One week after hosting Charleston Southern, the Paladins will welcome the Stetson Hatters to Paladin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. In their only previous meetings back in 1951 and 1952, the Hatters defeated the Paladins in both contests.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Furman will travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Aug. 31 and will also visit the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, Sept. 21, which was previously announced.

Furman has also announced that they will host the Presbyterian Blue Hose in Greenville on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The two schools have met 56 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1913. The Paladins currently hold the lead in the overall series, 43-12-1.

After opening the 2025 season against Presbyterian, Furman is slated to host William & Mary on Sept. 6 before traveling to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 13 and the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 22.

