Furman adds SC State, Richmond to 2026, 2027 football schedules

The Furman Paladins have added the South Carolina State Bulldogs and Richmond Spiders to their 2026 and 2027 schedules, it was announced Thursday.

Both series will be home-and-home arrangements, with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bulldogs traveling to Paladin Stadium in Greenville for the first of two before the series shifts to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg in 2027. Furman and SC State have done battle 17 times on the football field, with Furman having won 12.

Furman will load the buses for Robins Stadium in Richmond in 2026, with the Spiders returning the favor in 2027. The Paladins and Spiders have not faced off since the 2004 FCS (then 1-AA) playoffs, which Furman won as part of a three-game win streak against Richmond. The Paladins are part of the Southern Conference, of which the Spiders were members from 1936-1975. Richmond is currently in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

“These are great regional rivalry games against outstanding institutions we should be playing,” said Furman coach Clay Hendrix. “We’ve had some tremendous games against S.C. State over the years, and Furman and Richmond have both won national (FCS) championships — an achievement that’s very rare among private schools.”

Football Schedules