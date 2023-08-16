Fresno State’s 2023 home-opener to make college football history

The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2023 home-opener will make FBS college football history as the first exclusively Spanish-language television broadcast, the school announced on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and will feature Fresno State of the Mountain West Conference hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky Conference at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. The historic contest will be televised by UniMás throughout the Central Valley and it will kickoff at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT.

“This is a historic partnership for our university and our athletics department, as it aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “Univision’s reach and impact in our region is unparalleled and our collaboration enables us to build a solid pathway for our youth in our Valley to engage with Fresno State, now and in the future.”

The UniMás broadcast will feature play-by-play from six-time Emmy Award winning sportscaster Jessi Losada.

An English-language broadcast will be streamed live by the Mountain West Network (MWN). The MWN broadcast will incorporate the radio broadcast from the Bulldog Sports Network, featuring Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, and Cam Worrell.

“We are proud to celebrate our partnership with Fresno State, and the start of Hispanic Heritage month, with this historic and first-of-its-kind broadcast,” said Jose Elgorriaga, Vice President and Director of Sales for Northern California. “The Hispanic market is vital to our Valley and so important for Fresno State now and in the future. We are proud to help facilitate even greater engagement between our audience and our Valley’s university, Fresno State.”

UniMás can be found in the Fresno-Visalia DMA on digital channel 23 and virtual channel 61, and in the Bakersfield DMA on digital channel 31. It is also available on YouTubeTV, fuboTV, DirecTV, and Dish Network on channel 271. UniMás can also be streamed at tv.univision.com or via the Univision Now app.

“As the lone FBS institution in California’s Central Valley, it is incredibly important to our efforts to continually engage with and grow the Red Wave from Sacramento to Bakersfield, and of course right here in Fresno County,” said Director of Athletics Terry Tumey. “With the majority of the demographic make up of the Central Valley population being proudly Hispanic, this is a partnership that aligns perfectly with our fan engagement priorities and we are grateful for the on-going support from the Univision network as we both create history in this space.”

