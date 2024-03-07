FOX to air Friday Night college football matchup each week this fall

FOX Sports will televise a college football game on Friday night in primetime each week this fall, the network announced on Thursday.

The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast networks will include games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences.

“FOX is football, and our new Friday night package will make FOX the leader in America’s game throughout the weekend,” said Michael Mulvihill, President, Insight and Analytics, FOX Corporation. “We’ve built our collegiate business by seizing opportunities in previously underutilized timeslots, first with BIG NOON SATURDAY and now on Friday nights. Our goal this fall is to have the No. 1 college football game on both Fridays and Saturdays and the top NFL game on Sundays.”

In addition to historic programs such as Michigan and Ohio State, Big Ten football in 2024 will include new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

The Big 12 loses Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC next season, but will gain Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

FOX Sports’ 2024 college football schedule, including the new slate of Friday night contests, will be released at a later date. That release will likely occur in late May in conjunction with the release of TV schedules for the first three weeks of the season and the college football bowl schedule.