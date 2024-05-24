Fordham announces 2024 football schedule

The Fordham Rams have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Fordham will open the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 when they travel to take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Rams visit the Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

Fordham open its home slate at Moglia Stadium at Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 14 against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Rams then travel for back-to-back road tilts against the Dartmouth Big Green on Sept. 21 and the Monmouth Hawks on Sept. 28.

Patriot League action for Fordham in 2024 begins on Oct. 5 at home against the Lafayette Leopards. Other league members slated to visit Coffey Field include Colgate on Nov. 2 and Georgetown on Nov. 16.

The Rams will travel to face Patriot League foes Holy Cross on Oct. 12, Lehigh on Oct. 26, and Bucknell on Nov. 9.

Fordham wraps up the 2024 regular-season at home on Nov. 23 against the Merrimack Warriors, who will play as an Independent this season.

Below is Fordham’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Fordham Football Schedule

08/29 – at Bowling Green

09/07 – at Central Connecticut

09/14 – Stony Brook

09/21 – at Dartmouth

09/28 – at Monmouth

10/05 – Lafayette*

10/12 – at Holy Cross*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Lehigh*

11/02 – Colgate*

11/09 – at Bucknell*

11/16 – Georgetown*

11/23 – Merrimack

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action. The Rams are entering their seventh season under head coach Joe Conlin, who has a 29-31 overall record at the school.