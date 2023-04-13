Fordham announces 2023 football schedule

The Fordham Rams have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Fordham will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they travel to take on the UAlbany Great Danes in a non-conference contest. The following week on Sept. 2, the Rams open their home slate at Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y., against the Wagner Seahawks.

A road trip to take on the Buffalo Bulls is up next on Sept. 9, and that’s followed by an open date on Sept. 16. Fordham returns to the gridiron on Sept. 23 when they host the Stonehill Skyhawks at Coffey Field. The fifth and final non-league contest for the Rams is later in the season on the road at the Stony Brook Seawolves on Oct. 14.

Fordham opens Patriot League action on Sept. 30 on the road against Georgetown. Other road opponents in league action include Lafayette on Nov. 11 and Colgate on Nov. 18.

Patriot League foes slated to visit Coffey Field in 2023 include Lehigh on Oct. 7, Holy Cross on Oct. 28, and Bucknell on Nov. 4.

Below is Fordham’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Fordham Football Schedule

08/26 – at UAlbany

09/02 – Wagner

09/09 – at Buffalo

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – Stonehill

09/30 – at Georgetown*

10/07 – Lehigh*

10/14 – at Stony Brook

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Holy Cross*

11/04 – Bucknell*

11/11 – at Lafayette*

11/18 – at Colgate*

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham finished the 2022 season 9-3 overall and 5-1 in Patriot League action. The Rams earned an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs, but fell on the road against New Hampshire in the first round, 52-42.