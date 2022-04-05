Fordham announces 2022 football schedule

The Fordham Rams have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Ohio.

Fordham will open the 2022 season with two short, non-league road trips. The Rams will venture to Staten Island, N.Y. to take on Wagner of the Northeast Conference (NEC) on Thursday, Sept. 1. A trip to Kessler Field in West Long Branch, N.J. follows, where Fordham will do battle with Monmouth of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Fordham will then continue play against non-league opponents, welcoming another CAA club in Albany (Sept. 17) for Homecoming before a trek to Division I foe Ohio of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Sept. 24 at Peden Stadium in Athens.

The Rams will spend two October Saturdays on the road and feature two home dates. Fordham will kick off Patriot League play by welcoming Georgetown to Jack Coffey Field in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 1. Stony Brook, also of the CAA, will make up the Rams’ final non-league home date (Oct. 15). Fordham will travel to Bethlehem, Pa. to take on Lehigh (Oct. 8) and Worcester, Mass. to square off against Holy Cross (Oct. 29).

The final trek away from The Bronx takes place Nov. 5, with a trip to Lewisburg, Pa. to do battle with Bucknell. Dates with Lafayette (Nov. 12) and Colgate (Nov. 19) wind down the Fordham docket.

Below is Fordham’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Fordham Football Schedule

09/01 – at Wagner

09/10 – at Monmouth

09/17 – Albany

09/24 – at Ohio

10/01 – Georgetown*

10/08 – at Lehigh

10/15 – Stony Brook

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – at Holy Cross*

11/05 – at Bucknell*

11/12 – Lafayette*

11/19 – Colgate*

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham finished the fall 2021 season 6-5 overall, with a 4-2 mark in the Patriot League. The Rams are entering their fifth season under head coach Joe Conlin, who holds a 14-23 record (9-11 Patriot League) at the school.