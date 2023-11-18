Florida State, Louisville to play in 2023 ACC Championship Game

The Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals will play in the 2023 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, the league has announced.

Fourth-ranked Florida State and 10th-ranked Louisville will square off on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Florida State, 10-0 overall and 8-0 in ACC play this season, clinched its spot in the championship game two weeks ago when they defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road, 24-7. The Seminoles are finished with ACC play and have remaining non-conference games against the North Alabama Lions at home today and the Florida Gators next Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

The Seminoles will be making their sixth ACC Championship Game appearance following wins in 2005, 2012, 2013, and 2014, and a loss in 2010. It will the first championship game for FSU under head coach Mike Norvell.

Louisville clinched the second spot in the ACC Championship Game earlier today after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in Miami, 38-31. The Cardinals improved to 10-1 overall and finished all alone in second in the ACC standings at 7-1.

Louisville will be making its first-ever ACC Championship Game appearance in its first season under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Florida State and Louisville last met during the regular-season in 2022 in Louisville, Ky. The Seminoles defeated the Cardinals in that contest, 35-31.

