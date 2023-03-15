Florida State, Georgia Tech to open 2024 season in Ireland

The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will open the 2024 season in Ireland, both schools announced on Wednesday.

The Game, dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, which is Week Zero.

“I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well. Very few people have the chance to travel to a different continent and experience another culture, much less take an entire team, so I am appreciative of everyone’s hard work and support to make this game happen.”

Florida State was originally scheduled to travel to take on Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on a date to be determined in 2024.

“Florida State is a global brand, and this game further enforces that,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “This game allows us to provide an unmatched athletic and cultural experience for our student-athletes while representing Florida State on a global stage. I am looking forward to seeing our fans in Dublin while also making new fans across the Atlantic. We are appreciative of all the efforts that have already gone into the planning of this game and are excited for what is to come over the next year and a half.”

Florida State-Georgia Tech will be the fifth college football game played at Aviva Stadium following Notre Dame-Navy (2012 and 2023), Georgia Tech-Boston College (2016), and Northwestern-Nebraska (2022).

“Georgia Tech is excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Ireland and play ACC rival Florida State in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” said Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt. “More than 12,000 Tech fans made the trip to Dublin to see the Yellow Jackets defeat Boston College in 2016, and we’re looking forward to a large contingent of Jacket fans crossing the pond once again to cheer on Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. As one of the world’s most renowned institutions and one of college football’s most recognizable programs, it’s a natural fit for the Yellow Jackets to be on the international stage, and we can’t wait for our student-athletes and fans to experience the culture of the Emerald Isle.”

Georgia Tech will serve as the home team in the contest against Florida State.

“Being selected to play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is a great opportunity for Georgia Tech football,” said Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key. “It’s a unique chance for our student-athletes to experience a new culture, for our fans to support us at an incredible destination and for Georgia Tech to further promote our Institute, athletics department, students and alumni on a global stage. It’s also a great platform for the ACC to showcase our brand of football and what makes us one of the top conferences in college football. It’s a long way away, and we have a lot of things to focus on in the meantime, but we’re excited for today’s announcement.”

