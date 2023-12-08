Florida State adds Kent State to 2025 football schedule

The Florida State Seminoles have added the Kent State Golden Flashes to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Florida State University was obtained from Kent State University via a state open records request. The contract was executed on July 30, 2023.

Florida State will host Kent State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Seminoles will pay the Golden Flashes a $1.2 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2025 Florida State-Kent State game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Kent State is a member of the Mid-American (MAC) Conference. Florida State is 5-0 against current MAC schools after defeating Ohio in 1956, Toledo in 1986, Western Michigan in 1991, and Northern Illinois in 2013 and then again five seasons later in 2018.

Kent State is the third known non-conference opponent for Florida State’s football schedule in 2025. The Seminoles are scheduled to open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 and will close the season on the road against the in-state rival Florida Gators on Nov. 29.

In ACC action in 2025, Florida State is currently scheduled to host Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest and travel to Clemson, NC State, Stanford, and Virginia.

Florida State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Kent State for the 2025 season.

Kent State also has five future games scheduled against Power opponents: at Pitt (2024), at Tennessee (2024), at Penn State (2024), at Ohio State (2025), and at Kentucky (2028).

