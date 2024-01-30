Florida Atlantic adds Wagner to 2024 football schedule

The Florida Atlantic Owls have added the Wagner Seahawks to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Florida Atlantic will host Wagner at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Owls defeated the Seahawks in both previous contests, winning 7-3 in 2012 and 42-7 in 2019.

Wagner is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seahawks finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-4 in league play.

With the addition of Wagner, the Florida Atlantic Owls have completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season, which will be their second under head coach Tom Herman.

FAU is scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Owls will also play non-conference games at home against the FIU Panthers on Sept. 14 and on the road against the UConn Huskies on Sept. 21.

In American Athletic Conference action in 2024, Florida Atlantic is scheduled to host Army, Charlotte, North Texas, and USF and travel to East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa, and UTSA.

The complete American Athletic Conference football schedule for the 2024 season is expected to be announced in mid-February.

