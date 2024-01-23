Florida A&M announces 2024 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features a game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Florida A&M opens the 2024 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Norfolk State Spartans in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The following week on Aug. 31, FAMU opens its home schedule at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Rattlers will then visit the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 7, enjoy an open date on Sept. 14, and wrap up their non-conference slate at the Troy Trojans on Sept. 21.

Florida A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play at home on Sept. 28 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Other SWAC foes slated to visit Tallahassee in 2024 include Southern on Oct. 26, Texas Southern on Nov. 2, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 16.

The Rattlers will play SWAC contests on the road against Alabama State on Oct. 5, Jackson State on Oct. 19, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 9, and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 23 (Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.).

Below is Florida A&M’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Florida A&M Football Schedule

08/24 – Norfolk State (in Atlanta, GA)

08/31 – SC State

09/07 – at Miami FL

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at Troy

09/28 – Alabama A&M*

10/05 – at Alabama State*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Jackson State*

10/26 – Southern*

11/02 – Texas Southern*

11/09 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/16 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/23 – Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando, FL)

* SWAC contest.

Florida A&M finished the 2023 season 12-1 overall and 8-0 in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the SWAC Championship with a 35-14 victory over PVAMU and then claimed the Cricket Celebration Bowl title after defeating Howard, 30-26.