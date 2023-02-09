Florida A&M announces 2023 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at the USF Bulls.

Florida A&M opens the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPN2 and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 9, Florida A&M travels to face USF before opening their home slate at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16 against West Florida.

Florida A&M then plays six consecutive SWAC contests, beginning at home against Alabama State on Sept. 23. That’s followed by three straight road trips to face Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 30, Southern on Oct. 7, and, after an open date, Texas Southern on Oct. 21.

The Rattlers will host Prairie View A&M on Oct. 28 for their annual Homecoming contest before returning to the road to play Alabama A&M on Nov. 4.

Florida A&M’s final non-conference game of the season is scheduled for Nov. 11 at home against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

The Rattlers will close out the 2023 regular-season on Nov. 18 against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Below is Florida A&M’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Florida A&M Football Schedule

09/03 – Jackson State* (in Miami)

09/09 – at USF

09/14 – West Florida

09/23 – Alabama State*

09/30 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/07 – at Southern*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Texas Southern*

10/28 – Prairie View A&M*

11/04 – at Alabama A&M*

11/11 – Lincoln (CA)

11/18 – Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Florida A&M finished the 2022 season 9-2 overall and 7-1 in SWAC action. The Rattlers finished one game behind Jackson State in the SWAC East standings.