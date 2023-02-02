Florida A&M adds Lincoln (CA) to 2023 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have added the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders to their 2023 football schedule, according to a report by Kofi Hemmingway.

Hemmingway made the announcement on Wednesday’s edition of The O&G Strike Zone.

Florida A&M will host Lincoln (CA) at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, per the report. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Calif., started their football program in 2021 and are reportedly aiming for NCAA Division II classification. To date, Lincoln has played every game on the road.

Lincoln now has five games scheduled against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2023. In addition to Florida A&M, the Oaklanders are scheduled to play at Lamar on Sept. 23, at Texas Southern on Sept. 30, at Southern on Oct. 14, and at Southern Utah on Nov. 4.

With the addition of Lincoln and several SWAC schedule releases this week, Florida A&M has tentatively completed their slate for the 2023 season. The Rattlers are scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

