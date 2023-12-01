FCS Playoffs 2023: Second-round games schedule, TV, bracket

The 2023 FCS Playoffs continue this weekend with eight second-round games on the schedule. The top eight seeds each host the winners from the eight first-round matchups.

One contest is set for ESPN2, while all eight second-round games of the FCS Playoffs will be available to stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also include Hulu and Disney+.

Second-round action begins on Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon ET with a pair of games. The fifth-seed UAlbany Great Danes host the Richmond Spiders, while the eight-seed Villanova Wildcats host the Youngstown State Penguins.

One hour later at 1:00pm ET, the seventh-seed Furman Paladins play host to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The action on Saturday continues at 2:00pm ET with two more games — the Sacramento State Hornets at the third-seed South Dakota Coyotes and the Mercer Bears at the top-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits. At 3:00pm, the sixth-seed Montana State Bobcats host the North Dakota State Bison.

Second-round FCS Playoff action wraps up late Saturday evening with two contests. The Delaware Blue Hens travel to take on the second-seed Montana Grizzlies at 9:00pm ET, and that is followed by the Southern Illinois Salukis visiting the fourth-seed Idaho Vandals at 10:00pm ET on ESPN2.

Winners will move on to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, Dec. 8 or Saturday, Dec. 9. The FCS Semifinals will be played the following weekend, with one game on Friday, Dec. 15 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 16.

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 2)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Youngstown State at (8) Villanova – 12pm

Richmond at (5) UAlbany – 12pm

Chattanooga at (7) Furman – 1pm

Mercer at (1) South Dakota State – 2pm

Sac State at (3) South Dakota – 2pm

NDSU at (6) Montana State – 3pm

Delaware at (2) Montana – 9pm

Southern Illinois at (4) Idaho – 10pm (ESPN2)

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 8-9)

Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

To be determined.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

To be determined.

The FCS Championship Game for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket