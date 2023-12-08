FCS Playoffs 2023: Quarterfinal matchups, TV schedule, bracket

The FCS Playoffs 2023 continue this weekend with four quarterfinal-round games on the schedule. The top four seeds each host seeded winners from the second-round matchups.

All four quarterfinal-round games of the FCS Playoffs will be available to watch via the ESPN family of networks, with three on linear television networks. Each game will also be streamed via ESPN+.

The quarterfinals kickoff on Friday, Dec. 8 with one matchup, which features the second-seed Montana Grizzlies hosting the seventh-seed Furman Paladins at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. The contest will be televised by ESPN2 beginning at 9:00pm ET.

Quarterfinal-round FCS Playoff action continues on Saturday, Dec. 9 with a trio of contests, beginning at noon ET on ESPN with the top-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits hosting the eighth-seed Villanova Wildcats at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.

Then at 2:30pm ET on ABC, the North Dakota State Bison, an at-large team this season, travel to take on the third-seed South Dakota Coyotes at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. The quarterfinal round will conclude with the fourth-seed Idaho Vandals hosting the fifth-seed UAlbany Great Danes at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho, with streaming-only coverage set to begin at 10:00pm ET on ESPN+.

Quarterfinal round winners will advance to the FCS Semifinals, which will be played the following weekend, with one game on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:00pm ET and the other on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30pm ET.

The FCS Championship Game for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 8-9)



* All times ET and all games available on ESPN+.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

(7) Furman at (2) Montana – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

(8) Villanova at (1) S Dakota St – 12pm, ESPN

NDSU at (3) South Dakota – 2:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

(5) UAlbany at (4) Idaho – 10pm, ESPN+

SEMIFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 15-16)



Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Matchup TBA – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Matchup TBA – 4:30pm, ESPN2

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket