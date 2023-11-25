FCS Playoffs 2023: First-round games schedule, bracket, TV/streaming

The FCS Playoffs 2023 are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at 1:00pm Eastern with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks hosting the Sacramento State Hornets.
The FCS Playoff Schedule continues at 2:00pm ET with two games, which includes the Lafayette Leopards at the Delaware Blue Hens and North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders.
Three FCS playoff matchups are slated to kickoff at 3:00pm ET. Those matchups include the Chattanooga Mocs at the Austin Peay Governors, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Mercer Bears, and Nicholls Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis.
Next up, the North Dakota State Bison play host to the Drake Bulldogs at 3:30pm ET.
The first-round of the 2023 FCS Playoffs concludes with one contest at 5:00pm, which features the Duquesne Dukes traveling to take on the Youngstown State Penguins.
All first and second-round FCS Playoff matchups this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.
Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will play at one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:
1. South Dakota State
2. Montana
3. South Dakota
4. Idaho
5. UAlbany
6. Montana State
7. Furman
8. Villanova
Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2023 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 25)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Sac State at North Dakota – 1pm
Lafayette at Delaware – 2pm
NC Central at Richmond – 2pm
Chattanooga at Austin Peay – 3pm
Gardner-Webb at Mercer – 3pm
Nicholls at Southern Illinois – 3pm
Drake at NDSU – 3:30pm
Duquesne at Youngstown State – 5pm
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 2)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Duquesne/YSU at (8) Villanova – 12pm
NCCU/Richmond at (5) UAlbany – 12pm
UTC/Austin Peay at (7) Furman – 1pm
GWU/Mercer at (1) South Dakota State – 2pm
Sac State/UND at (3) South Dakota – 2pm
Drake/NDSU at (6) Montana State – 3pm
Lafayette/Delaware at (2) Montana – 9pm
Nicholls/SIU at (4) Idaho – 10pm
The FCS Championship Game for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.
FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)