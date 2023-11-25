FCS Playoffs 2023: First-round games schedule, bracket, TV/streaming

The FCS Playoffs 2023 are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at 1:00pm Eastern with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks hosting the Sacramento State Hornets.

The FCS Playoff Schedule continues at 2:00pm ET with two games, which includes the Lafayette Leopards at the Delaware Blue Hens and North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders.

Three FCS playoff matchups are slated to kickoff at 3:00pm ET. Those matchups include the Chattanooga Mocs at the Austin Peay Governors, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Mercer Bears, and Nicholls Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis.

Next up, the North Dakota State Bison play host to the Drake Bulldogs at 3:30pm ET.

The first-round of the 2023 FCS Playoffs concludes with one contest at 5:00pm, which features the Duquesne Dukes traveling to take on the Youngstown State Penguins.

All first and second-round FCS Playoff matchups this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will play at one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:

1. South Dakota State

2. Montana

3. South Dakota

4. Idaho

5. UAlbany

6. Montana State

7. Furman

8. Villanova

Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2023 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 25)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.

Sac State at North Dakota – 1pm

Lafayette at Delaware – 2pm

NC Central at Richmond – 2pm

Chattanooga at Austin Peay – 3pm

Gardner-Webb at Mercer – 3pm

Nicholls at Southern Illinois – 3pm

Drake at NDSU – 3:30pm

Duquesne at Youngstown State – 5pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 2)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Duquesne/YSU at (8) Villanova – 12pm

NCCU/Richmond at (5) UAlbany – 12pm

UTC/Austin Peay at (7) Furman – 1pm

GWU/Mercer at (1) South Dakota State – 2pm

Sac State/UND at (3) South Dakota – 2pm

Drake/NDSU at (6) Montana State – 3pm

Lafayette/Delaware at (2) Montana – 9pm

Nicholls/SIU at (4) Idaho – 10pm

The FCS Championship Game for the 2023 season is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 2:00pm ET.

